Rhea Ripley Wins Best Female Wrestler of 2024 (Golden Issue Awards)

2024 was truly a year for the books in the world of wrestling, which made it quite challenging to narrow down a category like best female wrestler of the year down to just five nominees. That was only made that much more difficult when the field of 5 had to be narrowed to 1 winner, especially with so many women standing out across WWE, AEW, TNA, ROH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and more. After everything though, there was one name that delivered time and time again over the course of the year and stood tall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So without further ado, the winner of the Golden Issue Awards Best Female Wrestler of the Year is…

RHEA RIPLEY!

While every nominee in this category was more than deserving, it’s difficult to argue against Mami running away with it. No one was as dominant a Champion in WWE as Ripley, who ruled over Monday Night Raw with an iron fist and helped the Judgement Day remain one of WWE’s biggest factions. The only reason she lost the Title was due to injury, though Ripley was just as popular without the Championship on her shoulder.

Ripley also transcended wrestling roughout the year, breaking into mainstream popularity on several occasions, and being someone that even those who aren’t familiar with wrestling know the name of. Then big time matches against Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and a number of Triple Threat matches ahead of WrestleMania 40.

While the injury took her out of the picture for a bit, her popularity didn’t lessen in the least, and her storyline with Dominik Mysterio and Morgan has remained a constant focus throughout the year. That drama-filled storyline has led to some truly memorable moments, both as a singles star and as part of a Tag Team with Damian Priest (as the Terror Twins). Eventually Ripley would deliver a dominating performance in the WarGames match at Survivor Series, putting her star power on display and affirming that she will continue to be one of the biggest superstars in not just WWE, but wrestling as a whole.

Now the stage is set for an even bigger 2025 for one of the best in the business, but her work in 2024 deserves plenty of praise.

Nominees:

Jordynne Grace

Mercedes Moné

Willow Nightingale

WINNER – Rhea Ripley

Toni Storm

What was your favorite Rhea Ripley moment of the year? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!