2024 was a truly thrilling year in he world of wrestling, with a number of marquee moments across the industry that not only impressed longtime fans but also brought in new fans along the way. Regardless of which company you follow (and especially if you follow all of them) there were plenty of unforgettable star making moments throughout the year, and a number of stars jumped to new levels of popularity in WWE, AEW, TNA, and more. For this year’s Golden Issue Awards, ComicBook has broken up our nominees into three categories, which include Match of the Year, Female Wrestler of the Year, and Male Wrestler of the Year.

Each category features five choices, and these are being voted on among members of the ComicBook staff as we speak. Winners will be announced later this month, and to get things started, here are the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Wrestling.

Match of the Year

It was challenging to narrow down Match of the Year to just five, as 2024 featured a bevy of candidates worthy of nomination, and each company could have filled up their own list without blinking an eye. Two of the matches on this list pulled from wrestling’s past to create one of a kind moments, with Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story in tribute to his father at WrestleMania 40 and Sting bringing his iconic career to a close at AEW Revolution. Meanwhile WWE’s Drew McIntyre and CM Punk and AEW’s Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay delivered two vicious battles in the ring, and Toni Storm and Mariah May followed suit with an outstanding battle that brought one of AEW’s most memorable feuds to its next chapter.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 40)

Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk at Hell in a Cell

Sting and Darby vs Young Bucks at AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland vs Will Ospreay

Toni Storm vs Mariah May at AEW All In

Male Wrestler of the Year

You could make a compelling argument or all five of the male wrestler of the year candidates on this list, and no one could blame you for either choice. It was the year Cody Rhodes finished his story and took down Roman Reigns, but this was also the year of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland taking over AEW as two of its most elite stars. Speaking of Elite, there’s also the rainmaker Kazuchika Okada, whole already holds Championship gold and has become a member of one of AEW’s top factions. Then there’s the fan favorite powerhouse Drew McIntyre, who had one of (if not the best so far) years of his career in 2024, both in the ring and on the mic as he hurled venom at CM Punk. You can find the full list of nominees below.

Drew McIntyre

Kazuchika Okada

Will Ospreay

Cody Rhodes

Swerve Strickland

Female Wrestler of the Year

As mentioned with the men, you could make a case for all five of the amazing female wrestler of the year nominees, and all five left an unforgettable impression on 2024. Jordynne Grace reigned supreme as Knockouts Champion in TNA and then crossed over to WWE for an unforgettable appearance in the Royal Rumble and multiple surprise moments in NXT. Meanwhile Rhea Ripley cemented herself as one of wrestling’s top stars and someone who simply is the main event wherever she goes. Toni Storm crafted one of wrestling’s great personas and then delivered an equally impressive Title reign in AEW, while Willow Nightingale added more Titles to her impressive resume and delivered several standout performances with some of AEW’s best. Then there’s the CEO Mercedes Mone, who came in and immediately put her stamp on All Elite Wrestling and ascended to new heights as one of the company’s top heels while draped in Championship gold. You can find the full list of nominees below.

Jordynne Grace

Mercedes Moné

Willow Nightingale

Rhea Ripley

Toni Storm

Do you feel like we missed anyone that should be nominated, and who do you think should walk away with each win? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!