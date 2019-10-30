Rick & Morty Episodes Will Remain on Hulu Despite HBO Max Deal

Moments ago, WarnerMedia announced Rick and Morty would be on HBO Max when it launches next May. Since the initial announcement, ComicBook.com has learned despite the new deal, the Adult Swim show would also remain on Hulu, the streaming platform the series currently streams on. In fact, Hulu was awarded an all-new deal in regards to the show. In addition to the three seasons currently available on the service, Hulu has also received streaming rights for the remaining 70 episodes in development from the team at Cartoon Network. Better yet, Hulu has also been granted download rights, a feature allowing subscribers of Hulu’s No Ads plan access to download any Rick and Morty available on the service.

It’s unclear how long this new deal will last, although Hulu tells us it’s guaranteed the service will get access to the all of the episodes currently ordered by the network as a part of that monstrous 70-episode order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon said in a previous interview. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Rick & Morty Season Four hits Adult Swim November 10th.

Who’s your favorite supporting character on Rick & Morty? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!