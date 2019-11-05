Rick and Morty Season 4 Funko Pops Are Live

Just in time for the Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim, Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pops and action figures that are based on moments from the upcoming episodes.

The standard lineup of new Rick and Morty Pop figures includes Teddy Rick (with a bloody Chase rarity), Death Crystal Morty, Kirkland Meeseeks, Hologram Rick Clone, and Wasp Rick. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for December. Inside that link you’ll also find the Teddy Rick Galactic Plushie.

Odds are Teddy Rick won’t reach the heights of Pickle Rick, but we highly suggest going after the Teddy Rick Pop first. With any luck, you’ll get the Chase version. Then again, you could always skip the luck part and go right to eBay.

The exclusives in this lineup include glow-in-the-dark Hologram Rick (Amazon exclusive), Hologram Rick Protestor (Hot Topic exclusive), and Floating Death Crystal Morty (Walmart exclusive). Look for these figures to arrive in their respective stores in the coming weeks.

Rounding out the list, Funko has also included Rick and Morty space suit figures to the lineup with metallic versions headed to Walmart as an exclusive.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” series co-creator and star Justin Roiland shared in an interview last year. “Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” co-creator Dan Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

The fourth season of Rick and Morty begins on November 10th at 11:30 pm on Adult Swim. The ten episode season will air across 2019 and 2020.

