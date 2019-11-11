Rick and Morty Season 4 Premiere Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character

Sunday night was a time of celebration for TV fans around the world, as it represented the return of one of the most popular series currently on the air. After being on hiatus for more than two years, Rick and Morty finally made its way back to Adult Swim with a new episode that was on par with all of the greatness Season 3 had to offer back in 2017. It was as if the series didn’t miss a beat, and fans were certainly glad to be back in the multiverse. Of course, in addition to the return of the titular grandfather and grandson, the Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty also featured the return of one of the show’s most beloved characters, who has been absent for quite some time.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Rick and Morty Season 4 premiere. Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The return in this episode belongs to none other than Mr. Meeseeks, the helping hand from a box that will assist with anything it’s tasked with, joyfully perishing as soon as the job is done. Meeseeks returned a couple of times in the episode, with the first coming after Rick was resurrected into a fascist dimension.

Rick died early in the episode and he was brought back through an Operation Phoenix vat, though he was rerouted to a vat in a dimension ruled by fascists. Fascist Morty demanded an adventure and Rick obliged, knowing it was his only way out. While on the journey, Rick opened the Meeseeks box in the glove compartment of his fascist counterpart’s ship and tasked Mr. Meeseeks with killing that version of Morty. Everyone on the ship was killed, causing Rick to be revived in another vat in yet another dimension.

Meeseeks appeared two more times throughout the rest of the episode. At one point, when Morty was fighting off the police in an attempt to secure his future and die an old man with Jessica by his side, he called upon a horde of Mr. Meeseeks’ to act as shields for him. Then, when Rick finally returned to the correct dimension, he discovered that Morty had already taken his Meeseeks box from the garage, leaving him with only a Kirkland Meeseeks (a joke referencing Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand). This Meeseeks is much less helpful than the originals.

What did you think of the Rick and Morty Season 4 premiere? Are you glad to see Mr. Meeseeks back on TV? Let us know in the comments!