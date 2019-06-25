Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode Sneak Peek Screening Announced

It’s been almost two years since new episodes of the beloved animated series Rick and Morty were released to the public. The show’s third season went out with a bang in December 2017, and fans have been asking for the release of Season 4 ever since. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what’s next for the story of Rick and Morty. The new season will arrive some time in November, but it looks like Adult Swim is delivering a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes a few days earlier.

On Tuesday, Adult Swim revealed the lineup and details for the second annual Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles. This year’s event will take place on November 15-16, and will include a “sneak peek” from Rick and Morty Season 4. There’s no word as to exactly when the screening will take place, but it will be on the second day of the festival.

In addition to the first look at Rick and Morty Season 4, the Adult Swim Festival also includes an all-star lineup of musical guests. Vince Staples, Jamie xx, Dethlok, Young Thug, Lil Nas X, Captain Murphy, and more will all be performing during the two day event.

While this extended gap between Seasons 3 and 4 of Rick and Morty has helped build excitement to an all-time high, there likely won’t be another long break like this again. Adult Swim renewed the series for an additional 70 episodes, spanning multiple seasons. Co-creator Justin Roiland explained that this would probably cut down on the time between seasons.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland told Polygon earlier this year. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“It’s exciting, it’s a little surreal,” he added. “Even just being in the writer’s room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are … it’s going to be great.”

