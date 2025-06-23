Rick and Morty Star Explains How His Variant Mortys Sound Different (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty Season 8 really shook things up with the debut of even more variant Ricks and Mortys, and the star behind Morty opened up to ComicBook about how he made each of the clones sound differently from one another. Rick and Morty Season 8 has reached the halfway point of its run with Adult Swim, and the first half of the season has been establishing a new status quo following everything that happened in the previous three seasons. But in putting one of its previous stories to bed, Rick and Morty also revisited one of its longest running stories too.

One of the episodes of Rick and Morty this season brought back the remnants of the previously destroyed Citadel, and explained that all of the Rick and Morty clones created during that time ended up staying in their universe and have been making due with a new society formed on a nearby asteroid. It’s here we were introduced to new versions of Morty like Arcade Morty and Doc Morty, and Rick and Morty voice star Harry Belden explained to ComicBook his approach to making them sound different from one another.

Rick and Morty Star Talks Variant Mortys

“It’s a hybrid,” Belden began when asked whether or not these multiple Mortys were directed or finding their voices was something he was allowed to play around with. “I remember for Episode Three going in and just kinda being like, ‘Okay. So I’m seeing all these different Mortys in the script.’ It’s hard to remember, but I think they kind of will have some mock ups of, ‘Okay, this is what Doc Morty’s gonna look like. He’s got glasses, you know. So that helps a lot just to kind of inform my imagination. Then we just kinda go and be like, ‘Okay, so how do we want this one to sound?”

“The director might be like, ‘I think he’s just like super super, neurotic, and that aspect of Morty is just dialed up to 11. So let’s play with that.’” As Belden continued, the star explained that even he was surprised to notice the differences that popped up between each of the voices, “The voice necessarily doesn’t need to be different different, but you’ll hear it. I was actually surprised watching it the other night being like, ‘Wow.’ It’s the same voice, but you really can hear a big difference, and you can know immediately without looking if that’s Doc Morty talking or if that’s Arcade Morty talking.”

What’s Next for Morty in Rick and Morty Season 8?

But even with these more subtle differences, Belden also had the chance to explore some much wilder Mortys too, “And then you’ve got Straw Hat Morty who speaks with this full-on southern accent, which just was so much fun to do in the booth. It’s totally a collaborative effort. It’s like anything creative. It’s us just figuring it out together.” So it seems like Belden had much more freedom to play around with in the new episodes compared to Season 7.

It’s something Belden also noted about the changes in the production this time around, “[Rick and Morty Season 7] was already cut, so it was our job to kind of match that timing, which adds an extra layer of difficulty on top of doing this new voice that we’re still trying to perfect. Now it’s Season 8. There are animatics. We have a lot more flexibility…I’m thinking that is visible and audible, when you’re watching Season 8.” And now fans can hope even more Mortys pop up in the future.