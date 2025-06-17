Rick and Morty Star Wants to Bring Back This Classic Joke (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty is now halfway through its run with Season 8 on Adult Swim, and the new voice star behind Rick Sanchez has revealed that there’s one classic joke from the earlier seasons that he’s hoping to bring back in future series. Rick and Morty has been setting up a new status quo for the animated series following everything that happened in its last few seasons, and the first few episodes of Season 8 thus far have felt like a return to form with fans as it has kicked off a new wave of episodic adventures for the titular duo.

Rick and Morty has even gotten a bit nostalgic as one of the episodes even brought back Rick’s catchphrase that he hasn’t used for a few years. Speaking with ComicBook, Rick Sanchez voice star Ian Cardoni revealed another classic Rick joke that he’s hoping to bring back with future episodes as well as he’s hoping to burp more. While there are some bigger things he hopes to see in the series’ future, Cardoni noted, “I think I would love to just burp more.”

Rick and Morty Star Hopes to Bring Back Burps

“I think I would love to just burp more, you know?” Cardoni began. “Let’s just bring about what has made this character iconic and just do more of that.” Cardoni then teased we’re likely to hear more burps this season as the new stars have been able to play around more in the space compared to their work when joining Rick and Morty for Season 7. “I think you’re gonna hear more this season, but let’s stay loose and fun with it. Let’s do the most ridiculous, crazy adventures and also the deepest, most heartfelt storytelling and then burping and toilet humor. I think that’s fantastic.”

Speaking to the changes that continue to happen with Rick and Morty Season 8, Cardoni said, “There’s a nostalgia, and I think a romanticizing of the most iconic moments of the earlier seasons of the show. And as a fan, I love those too. But that’s just one aspect of the characters…If that was the mindset that the writers or the actors took early on in those seasons, you wouldn’t have gotten those iconic moments. So we’re playing, we’re having fun, and we’re really excited for the rest of [Rick and Morty Seasons 8 and 9].”

Rick and Morty Season 8 Is Different for Its Stars

Cardoni also revealed how much their recording process has changed with Rick and Morty Season 8 as they now have more freedom compared to needing to match already done work the previous season “It was a different timeline. [Rick and Morty] Season 7 was so far along in its production by the time that we stepped in to do our roles that we were recording several times a week, many hours each session, to try to catch up and make sure that we could deliver on time for the fans. And that’s not the normal time frame for recording a show.”

But compared to that initial schedule, the work with Season 8 has instead felt like a “luxury” for its new stars, “Season 7 was a true whirlwind, and Season 8, we had a little more time to play with each episode. That was a luxury. Not having too much to compare it to, it felt like a real luxury to have almost a full year to do Season 8. But what that did was it freed us up creatively, and it gave us time to provide more options and more directions for these characters to go in.”