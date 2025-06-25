Rick and Morty Season 8 Teases Return to Beth & Space Beth’s Wildest Story

Rick and Morty is officially crossed over the halfway mark for Season 8 on Adult Swim, and the first look at the next episode is setting up for a new adventure for the Beths. Rick and Morty has been steadily incorporating Space Beth more into the Smith Family dynamic ever since she made her return to the seres, and fans have gotten to see a few episodes exploring how she ends up changing the dynamic for the rest of the family. But it’s been especially curious when it comes to the two Beths themselves as it can result in some wild experiences.

One of Rick and Morty‘s most notable episodes (or infamous, depending on who you ask) came during Season 6 where Beth and Space Beth actually sparked a major romance between the two of them. It’s something that ultimately they decided to end before it got even more serious, but it’s also the kind of story that has yet to be revisited in the season since. Rick and Morty Season 8 is teasing we’ll finally see a return to that with the first look at Episode 6 that you can check out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 29th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, "The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button"! pic.twitter.com/7u5vfAcfqq — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 23, 2025

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6 is titled “The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button” and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 29th at 11:00PM ET. The synopsis for the episode is just as mysterious, but also has a notable tease, “The brohs goes to a theme park Rick loves; Beth and Space Beth stay behind and regress or something.” The “regress” part of the synopsis is certainly interesting considering that the last time we got an episode with the two Beths, they ended up falling in love with one another. That might be on the table once more.

It’s something Rick and Morty star Sarah Chalke loved as well as speaking to ComicBook back when the initial Beth and Space Beth episode aired, the star noted how she appreciated how fun of an opportunity it was, “There’s just so many fun scenes to really dig your teeth into all smooshed into one episode, and to get to play both of them in it and try and find a way to have both their voices sound a little bit unique and both their personalities to feel unique, but to also both feel like they’re genuinely Beth. Space Beth is just so much cooler and has so much more of an edge.”

What’s Next for Rick and Morty Season 8?

Rick and Morty Season 8 has spent the first half of its season run thus far setting up a new status quo following everything that happened in the past few seasons, but at the same time has been making some new leaps forward with each of the characters. As we get through to the final episodes of the new season, it’s now just a matter of figuring out whether or not there’s going to be a shake up to the overall serialization before it’s all over. Regardless of whether or not it turns out to hide a big shake up, the pieces are steadily coming together.

Rick and Morty could have some big plans for the future, and it might start with these smaller character moments that end up leading to something big. As for the Beths, any change in their relationship would lead to yet another big status quo shift in the future. It’s just a matter of seeing how it all works out.