‘Rick and Morty’ Reveals Official Sneaker Line

Rick and Morty has become one of television’s hottest series, and it looks like the show is celebrating with a pair of out-of-this-world sneakers.

Earlier today, fans were let in on a little Rick and Morty surprise. Diadora let the world know it has made two shoes inspired by the animated comedy, and the 2-pair collection will be part of Foot Locker’s 2018 Week of Greatness campaign. (via Sole Collector)

According to the reports, Morty will be brought to life with N902 sneakers. The shoes will house white mesh with grey suede panels. The sneakers will also have yellow-and-blue accents to match Morty’s usual outfit, and these shoes are pretty wild when compared to the ones Rick is getting.

Thanks to Diadora, Rick will be getting a pair of B.Elite shoes. Their white leather will be accented with mint green and lavender panels. Rick will also stamp his face on the backs of the shoes, and Morty will do so as well on the heel. Rick and Morty will also put its logo both shoes’ tongues, and their insoles will be patterned with time-travel iconography.

If you are hoping to nab a pair of these shoes, you better be feeling lucky. The Diadora shoes have already sold out online, but they will be available in select Foot Locker and Footaction outlets for a limited time.

For those of you who aren’t shoe fanatics, there are other pieces of Rick and Morty merch out which might please you. Not only did a brand-new wave of Funko Pops for the show go live recently, but Rick and Morty has its own line of Christmas sweaters now. So, if you need to feel a certain sort of festive this holiday season, these cozy knitted sweaters may do the trick.

The first three seasons of Rick and Morty are now available on DVD. Production on the fourth season is underway. Adult Swim has not announced a premiere date.