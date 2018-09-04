Nickelodeon Announces ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ New York Comic Con Schedule

Nickelodeon is bringing Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to New York Comic-Con.

The new Turtles series will be at NYCC with a recreation of the Turtles’ lair plus a cast panel.

Here’s Nickelodeon‘s schedule of events:

“Panel:

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Friday, 10/5, 4:15-5:15 p.m. (Location: Javits Center, Main Stage)

Rise up! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in the next mutation of New York’s half-shell heroes. Join us as we celebrate the latest incarnation of The Turtles. Featuring Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raph, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donnie, Brandon Smith (You’re the Worst) as Mikey and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April. Joining the cast are co-executive producers, Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, and legendary voice director Rob Paulsen. Panel highlights will include never-before-seen clips from the series, special guests and exclusive giveaways.

Daily Booth Activity:

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Experience: Attendees can step inside the Turtles’ secret lair under the streets of New York City for a gif opportunity.

The Loud House Photo Opp. Enter the Loud family’s living room, sit on the couch and take a group photo with Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters.

Costumed-Character Appearances: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will make appearances at Nick’s booth at select times during the convention.

Giveaways: Enter for a chance to win special prizes over the course of the convention.

Autograph Signing:

Signing opportunity with the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice talent and executive producers at IDW booth.”

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a still a couple of weeks away from its broadcast debut. Here’s the series description from Nickelodeon:

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reimagines the characters in a fresh new way, featuring jagged-shelled Raphael as a snapping turtle, wielding twin tonfas as his weapons; Leonardo as a red-eared slider, using an ōdachi sword; Donatello as a soft-shell turtle, sporting a tech-bo staff; and Michelangelo as a box turtle, arming himself with a kusari-fundo. Along for the adventure is the Turtles’ most trusted ally, April O’Neil, a street savvy native New Yorker and Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles.



The series stars the voice talent of Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raphael, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leonardo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Michelangelo, Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil and Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter. WWE Superstar John Cena lends his voice as villain, Baron Draxum, an alchemist warrior mutant who seeks to turn all of humanity into mutants.”

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premieres Sept. 17th on Nickelodeon.