Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris", the thirteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, May 8th. In the most recent episode, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) went on a time travel journey that showed her the truth about Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea), revealing him to the personification of evil. Back in the present and aware of what Percival's plans are, Archie (K.J. Apa) and the gang will be trying to thwart Percival but with a major fog rolling into Riverdale this week, by the time we get to "Ex-Libris" it seems that not only Percival's plans going forward, but that he will catch them off guard and make them relive past trauma. In Riverdale, that's definitely not a good thing. You can check out the episode synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" below and then read on for the photos.

"MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" will air on Sunday, May 8th.