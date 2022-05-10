Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things that Go Bump in the Night", the fifteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 22nd. All season long, Archie and his friends have been dealing with Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea), a man who presented himself as a descendant of one of the town's founders, but as it turns out is an evil force with sinister plans for Riverdale. And despite the best efforts of Archie, Betty, Jughead, Tabitha, and others to stop Percival from getting a hold on the town, they keep getting defeated at every turn. The latest episode saw Percival use personal items to gain power over them, though they were ultimately able to break free of that and from the sound of things in this new synopsis another plan to stop Percival fails as well. You can check it out for yourself below.

"THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE — After failing to get Pop's declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie's (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people's evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne."

Last week it was announced that Billions alum Caroline Day has been cast as Cheryl's childhood crush, Heather, in a recurring role on Riverdale. According to the description, Cheryl tracks Heather down via social media despite Nana Rose's disapproval. Heather is now a librarian in neighboring Greendale and "when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her powers better." Day is best known for her recurring role as Chelz on Seasons 5 and 6 of Showtime's Billions. She's also appeared on Scandal and Army Wives and has also been featured in the films The Goldfinch and The Equalizer 2. From the sound of things in the synopsis, we'll finally get to see Cheryl and Heather reunite.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" will air on Sunday, May 22nd.

