‘Riverdale’ Showrunner on Cheryl Blossom’s Future

After losing her brother at the start of the series and her father near the end of Riverdale‘s first season, Cheryl Blossom has taken a darker turn in season 2 — but some of her most interesting story is right around the corner, according to the show’s executive producer.

This week saw Cheryl getting up to no good for the first time at school this season, after having been largely restricted to dealing with family drama in the first two episodes (including testifying on behalf of Jughead’s father under duress). But the devious attitude, and the targeting of Betty Cooper, seemed perfectly in character for Cheryl.

“She has an amazing story in episode five and an incredible story in six,” series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Glamour. “In episode seven, her character takes a really, really intense left turn.”

Unlike The CW‘s other superhero shows, turning to the comic book source material for a clue as to what she might be up to is likely useless; in the traditional Archie Comics, Cheryl was mostly defined by her overtures toward Archie. In New Riverdale, she is a little more devious and interesting, but has very little story so far (only about a year’s worth) to fall back on.

Famously, one of the big comics stories centered around the revelation that Jason and Cheryl’s comic book dad was not their biological father. That did not turn out to be the case in Riverdale, where he was hiding a far darker secret.

Aguirre-Sacasa did not say much more about it, although some fans would love to see Cheryl enter into a relationship — including recurring guest star Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz and would love to see her character hook up with Cheryl.

Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.