Riverdale: “Dance of Death” Preview Released

The CW has released a teaser trailer for “Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death”, the seventeenth episode of Riverdale‘s fifth season. The preview hints at some intense new escalations in the series’ ever-growing number of plotlines, particularly an explosion in the Blossom family mines in an attempt to harvest palladium before Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) can get to it. If the footage is any indication, that could turn tragic, and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) isn’t afraid to threaten her father about Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and company’s fate.

The episode is also expected to focus on Cheryl Blossom’s newfound sainthood, which she obtained after completing three miracles with Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) by her side. Apparently, that ordeal will create a rift when Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin’s mind.

“Kevin obviously is going through something, and Cheryl is starting a ministry, and that’s really a perfect equation for Kevin to be swindled into a cult-y, ministry type situation as we saw during season three,” Cott explained in a recent interview with E! Online. “Kevin is going to get involved in some way. It’s actually really, really fun. We had a lot of fun shooting the scenes that you will see. Kevin’s got some fun outfits coming up, I’ll leave it at that.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Dance of Death” below!

“REIGN OF TERROR — After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists help from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to investigate the disappearance. Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin’s (Casey Cott) mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) about the ministry. Finally, an explosion at the mines leaves several lives hanging in the balance. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Nathalie Boltt directed the episode written by Devon Turner.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Dance of Death” will air on September 22nd.