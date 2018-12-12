Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Christmas Card Has a Clever ‘Riverdale’ Twist

Family holiday card photos are a tradition for many this time of year and when it comes to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa‘s family card, well, they decided to give theirs a unique tie to the popular The CW drama.

Ripa took to Instagram to share their family holiday card with fans, but it wasn’t just a lovely photo of herself, Consuelos, and their three children that fans were treated to. They also got an unexpected Lodge family card as well. Check it out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo?” Ripa wrote. “Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos (swipe to see actual family and don’t forget to read the fine print!”

As you can see, the first photo Ripa shared is one of Veronica (Camila Mendes), Hiram (Consuelos), and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols). The fine print she’s referring to? The bottom of the Riverdale card reads “from our family to yours (no actual wives or children were used in this photo)”.

The photo is clever as it is, but it’s made even more fun for fans of the series when one considers that Ripa is actually joining the cast of Riverdale as Mrs. Mulwray, a woman who is Hiram’s alleged mistress. Ripa broke the news of her Riverdale role on Instagram last month, joking that she’s spent “23 years of auditioning for a role [she] as born to play.”

According to a statement from The CW to Us Weekly, Mrs. Mulwray will be “confident and tough” and “a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

This marks the second family member of Consuelos to make their way onto Riverdale this season, with his and Ripa’s son Michael Consuelos playing a young Hiram in tomorrow’s “The Midnight Club” flashback episode and when it comes to the conspiracy that Mrs. Mulwray gets caught up in? From what we’ve seen thus far that’s probably something to do with Hiram’s nefarious plans involving drugs, his for-profit prison, and his general control of Riverdale — not to mention his vendetta against Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa).

What do you think about Ripa’s family holiday card? Let us know in the comments below.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.