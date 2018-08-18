‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Shares Message to Her Love Cole Sprouse

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart may not be one to talk about her love life, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating her co-star and boyfriend Cole Sprouse for his birthday.

In sentimental post to her Instagram yesterday, Reinhart shared a photo of Sprouse clearly and publicly declaring her love for him.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you,” Reinhart wrote. “I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure. Happy birthday, my love.”

Reinhart and Sprouse, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones respectively on Riverdale, have been rumored to have been dating since May 2017. While the pair attended the 2018 Met Gala arm-in-arm earlier this year and shared multiple photos of each other on social media, they’ve never officially confirmed their relationship. Even last month in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Reinhart declined to talk about her relationship with Sprouse.

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she said. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

One relationship that Reinhart does find more appropriate to talk about, however, is that of Betty and Jughead on Riverdale. Despite the chaos Betty had to deal with in the show’s second season — her father turning out to be the terrorizing serial killer The Black Hood created a lot of trauma in Betty’s life, among other things — her relationship with Jughead was in a good place by season’s end and it’s something that Reinhart also told Harper’s Bazaar she hopes is part of a less stressful story for the character in season three.

“In the season finale, when you saw Betty and Jughead in bed together, she’s smiling when he says, ‘Will you be my serpent queen?” Reinhart said. “[Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner] told me, ‘When I watched that scene and I saw Betty smile, it made me want more of that.’ I think the girl deserves a break.”

While it’s still uncertain if that will happen in terms of Betty’s relationship with Jughead, in terms of overall family drama things don’t look great for Betty in season three. At San Diego Comic-Con last month the season three trailer teased something of a cult-related story for the Cooper family, something that Reinhart said won’t go particularly well for Betty.

“Alice and Polly kind of attack [Betty], and their new weird spirituality with the Farm makes them tell her that she needs to listen to her soul and really confront her problems,” Reinhart explained. “And so, Betty wants to stay far, far away from them.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.