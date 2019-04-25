‘Riverdale’ Fans React to Luke Perry’s Final Episode

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale was packed with the usual mystery, darkness, and drama that fans have come to love and expect from The CW series, but in addition to the Core Four dealing with this seasons’ “villains” of the Gargoyle King, Hiram Lodge, and The Farm, tonight’s “Fear the Reaper” had significance for more than plot reasons. The episode was the last Luke Perry filmed before his death.

Perry, who played Archie’s (K.J. Apa) father Fred on the series, died in March after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. The sudden loss of Perry has been a profound one for the cast and crew of the series with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa dedicating the remainder of Riverdale‘s third season to his memory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The late star was honored by Aguirre-Sacasa and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater as “a beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family” who “was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

The statement remembered Perry as “a father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast” who “infused the set with love and kindness.”

Now, with tonight’s episode being Perry’s last, fans have taken to social media to react to the star’s final Riverdale performance. While many shared that they were bracing themselves for tears even before Perry’s Fred appeared on screen, others reacted to that final scene itself — a moment that was a classic, touching father-son moment that, as series star Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) described Perry in her own tribute last month, wasn’t too far from the man himself.

“He took care of us all,” Perry’s co-star Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, wrote in a tribute post shared to Instagram.

“An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.”

Read on for fan reactions to Luke Perry’s final episode of Riverdale and be sure to share your reaction in comments below.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Can’t believe it

Can’t believe I’m watching Luke Perry’s last ever episode of #riverdale #FredAndrews 😭💕 — ηαтαѕнα мαяιє 💕 (@NatashaMarie119) April 25, 2019

Hurts my soul

Seeing Luke Perry makes me very happy but also hurts my very soul 💔#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/uYADIOmItD — uhhhhrissa 👽 (@uhhhhrissa) April 25, 2019

Heartbreaking

Knowing this is Luke Perry last episode is heart breaking @CW_Riverdale pic.twitter.com/PACaZJ5hRW — Megan (@MeggzVaranese) April 25, 2019

Fred for the last time

Luke Perry doing his thing as Mr. Andrews for the last time ever. 💔💔💔 #Riverdale — Jenben (@jenben415) April 25, 2019

Sobbing

Luke Perry’s last episode of Riverdale is on rn and I’m already sobbing at his heart to heart with Archie 😭😭😭 #Riverdale @CW_Riverdale — Toriá (@ToriMargarita) April 25, 2019

Can’t live tweet, crying

I cannot live tweet #Riverdale and Luke Perry’s last episode. pic.twitter.com/c8JAuS2YHW — Rocky (@rockyxwrites) April 25, 2019

It’s too much

Dear Universe, Luke Perry’s final #Riverdale episode, #AvengersEndgame and the major battle on #GameofThrones all within a five-day span is a tad much, don’t you think?😭😭😭 — N.M. (@BooksbyNM) April 25, 2019

Watching just to say goodbye

Never have watched #Riverdale but I’m going to tonight. I’m going to miss #LukePerry more than I can say. 90210 is a huge part of the best part of my life #RIPLukePerry — ~Alesia~ (@AlesiaChristina) April 25, 2019

Need wine for this one

@CW_Riverdale I’m having some wine to help me through Luke Perry’s last episode of #Riverdale. — Jolene Wipf (@JoleneWipf) April 25, 2019

Thank you, Luke