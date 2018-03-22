‘Riverdale’: Is Chic Actually Getting What He Wants After “Primary Colors”?

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale saw several characters making some pretty big decisions — but could one have been part of another character’s plan all along?

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Primary Colors”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw several different plots come to a head, from the dual mayoral and student council elections going on in Riverdale to the ever-tumultuous home life of Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

After doing a secret DNA test on Chic (Hart Denton), Betty accused Chic of being an impostor, but quickly learned that he was really her brother… just not in the way that she thought. As the episode went on, Betty felt increasingly uncomfortable being in the same house as Chic, especially when her attempts to intimidate him didn’t go as planned.

That, combined with learning about Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) complicity in her parents’ big plans for Riverdale, made Betty reach a bit of a breaking point. Near the episode’s end, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) asked Betty if she would help him run for student body president against Veronica, something that Betty very quickly accepted. But she did so on one condition — that Jughead allow her to stay with him in his and FP’s (Skeet Ulrich) trailer instead of having to go back to the Cooper household.

In a way, this seems like it would be somewhat of a relief for Betty, as it gets her directly out of Chic’s crosshairs. But what if that was exactly what Chic has wanted all along?

After all, soon after Chic moved in with the Cooper family, he began to take on a pretty hostile attitude to some of his newfound family members. He drove Hal (Lochlyn Munro) to divorce Alice (Madchen Amick) and move out of the house, and he made Polly (Tiera Skovbye) cut her visit to the house pretty short and move across the country. At the end of the episodes where those events happened, Chic celebrated by cutting up a family photo that the Coopers took in Season One, removing each family member from the portrait.

As of last week’s episode, only Betty and Alice remained in the photo — until Betty moved in to live with Jughead. So now, technically, it’s just Alice and Chic currently living in the Cooper household.

It could be that Chic played with Betty’s emotions on purpose, as a way to drive her out of the house and get all of Alice’s attention for himself. After all, as Chic mentioned during last week’s episode, he worried that Alice only has a certain amount of love to give, and would neglect him when compared to his other siblings.

“Chic’s got some skeletons but he’s a sweet guy, too,” Denton told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “There’s a lot of layers to Chic that I’m excited for the world of Riverdale to kind of peel back and see because he … The thing with Chic is he’s had a crazy upbringing with Alice… sending him off and sort of, then, that full circle coming back around in a time of- an intense time in the Cooper house. I feel like Chic is coming into this situation at the perfect moment.”

While it’s unclear exactly why Chic is doing this – and how things could come to a head as the season wraps up – fans will surely be intrigued to find out.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.