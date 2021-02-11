Fans Are Freaking Out About the Big Riverdale Time Jump in "Purgatorio"

The long-awaited time jump came to Riverdale tonight after months of being teased thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic production shutdown on the series and while previews for tonight's episode, "Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio" gave fans of The CW series some general idea of what they could expect for Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, and their friends, but there were quite a few surprises in store for. Tonight's episode was packed with unexpected reveals and interesting details about what all things Riverdale have ended up seven years after "Graduation" and fans had a lot to say about it.

Warning: spoilers for the latest episode of Riverdale, "Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio", below. Read on only if you want to know.

As the episode revealed, Archie returned to Riverdale to rebuild the ROTC program to discover a much-changed town. Hiram has nearly destroyed Riverdale, the Wyte Wyrm now operates in the basement of Pop's, Toni is pregnant, Cheryl believes herself cursed, Betty is an FBI agent dealing with some serious PTSD after being held captive by the Trash Bag Killer, Jughead's life is a mess of writer's block and debt, and a married Veronica is operating a shady jewelry store.

It's a lot, but it certainly sets the tone for the new direction Riverdale is headed this season as everyone comes back together to try to save the town. And as is often the case with all things Riverdale, fans had a lot to say about "Purgatorio" and quickly took to social media to share their reactions to just about everything in the episode. You can check out how fans are feeling about Riverdale after the time jump and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.