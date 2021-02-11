Fans Are Freaking Out About the Big Riverdale Time Jump in "Purgatorio"
The long-awaited time jump came to Riverdale tonight after months of being teased thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic production shutdown on the series and while previews for tonight's episode, "Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio" gave fans of The CW series some general idea of what they could expect for Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, and their friends, but there were quite a few surprises in store for. Tonight's episode was packed with unexpected reveals and interesting details about what all things Riverdale have ended up seven years after "Graduation" and fans had a lot to say about it.
Warning: spoilers for the latest episode of Riverdale, "Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio", below. Read on only if you want to know.
As the episode revealed, Archie returned to Riverdale to rebuild the ROTC program to discover a much-changed town. Hiram has nearly destroyed Riverdale, the Wyte Wyrm now operates in the basement of Pop's, Toni is pregnant, Cheryl believes herself cursed, Betty is an FBI agent dealing with some serious PTSD after being held captive by the Trash Bag Killer, Jughead's life is a mess of writer's block and debt, and a married Veronica is operating a shady jewelry store.
It's a lot, but it certainly sets the tone for the new direction Riverdale is headed this season as everyone comes back together to try to save the town. And as is often the case with all things Riverdale, fans had a lot to say about "Purgatorio" and quickly took to social media to share their reactions to just about everything in the episode. You can check out how fans are feeling about Riverdale after the time jump and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
RIP
Every ship is dead. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/7lJEEs8A2K— THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) February 11, 2021
Fans really love Betty's cat
BETTY AND CATS BETTY AND CATS BETTY AND CATS #riverdale— jana TONIDALE (@jugsgoldqn) February 11, 2021
YEP
So far the future of #Riverdale is a tour through the showrunner’s favourite films, including “Silence of the Lambs” and “Uncut Gems”.— Sean Curley (@Sean_C2) February 11, 2021
It IS unsettling
Also is no one else gonna point out that Veronica literally married a Hiram 2.0 #Riverdale— Becca Nicole (@beccaanicolexo) February 11, 2021
That seems weird
JUGHEAD WENT FROM MACBOOK TO TYPEWRITER ???????? #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/dOgxjwECwP— esteban julio ricardo montoya de la rosa ramirez (@jennaoutofcnxt) February 11, 2021
Darkness.
As per usual Jughead has the darkest story… #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/RHwG9joxCu— THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) February 11, 2021
Could go either way
I don’t even recognize this show- I can’t tell if I love or hate that#Riverdale— Chloe misses bughead (@FainChloe) February 11, 2021
Riverdale, man.
Wait NANA BLOSSOM IS STILL ALIVE? How?!!?!!!???!?! #Riverdale— Fiona@LOSING MY MIND ABOUT HIGURASHI GOU (@ThornheartCat) February 11, 2021
Choices were made
NOT REGGIE WORKING FOR HIRAM?!?! I EXPECTED BETTER! #Riverdale— Barchiedaily (@Barchiedaily) February 11, 2021
Yep.
"The Trash Bag Killer." #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/g43mBMPz27— Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) February 11, 2021
So good.
why is this actually so good #Riverdale— anna (@karazreIs) February 11, 2021