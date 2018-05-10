‘Riverdale’ Fans React to Jughead Shocker in “Judgment Night”

The penultimate episode of Riverdale‘s second season gave fans a lot to process — and it looks like some aren’t handling it very well.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Riverdale, “Judgment Night”, below!

The episode saw an all-out war break out within the town, following the tragic shooting of Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner). Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) took the whole incident very hard, ultimately discovering that Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) was essentially paying rival gangs to attack Riverdale.

Jughead made an ultimatum with Hiram — that he would personally give himself over to Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan) and the Ghoulies, as long as the rest of the Serpents were left alone. Hiram accepted, and Jughead met with the gang, and was immediately brutally beaten up.

FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) tracked down Jughead, carrying his severely injured body back to safety in a surprisingly poignant (and comic-inspired) moment.

Granted, there’s a pretty good chance that Jughead survived the attack, despite some ominous-looking footage in next week’s season finale promo. But even then, Riverdale fans have had quite a reaction to the scene, and are a little worried about the safety of everyone’s favorite beanie-wearing weirdo. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@shelbyb575

This was my face after I saw Jughead being carried out of the woods by FP…. I am still trying to recover. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/25nWDFXPJX — Shelby Blair (@shelbyb575) May 10, 2018

@juliett_jn

If I see one more person thinking that Jughead is dead even tho it couldn’t be more obvious that he isn’t I’ll go crazy #riverdale — I hate Riverdale /FANGS IS ALIVE (@juliett_jn) May 10, 2018

jughead jones is not dead jughead jones is not dead jughead jones is not dead jughead jones is not dead jughead pls pls pls pls pls pls #Riverdale — elizabeth (@heyerahella) May 10, 2018

@notrussell_

if jughead dies, jellybean is here pic.twitter.com/kqlTykeSdt — IV OF SPEED BABAD (@notrussell_) May 10, 2018

@1612Abbieeeeee

JUGHEAD WAS ONLY TRYING TO PROTECT THE SERPENTS AND LOVE BETTY, YALL BETTER NOT KILL HIM OFF #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/rGPH2pQ2sk — Abbieeeeee (@1612Abbieeeeee) May 10, 2018

@radiantreinhart

tHEYRE NOT GONNA KILL JUGHEAD OK, HE STILL HAS TO MARRY BETTY AND LIVE HIS HAPPILY EVER AFTER WITH HER OK HE’S NOT GONNA DIE — dee (@radiantreinhart) May 10, 2018

ME TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT WILL HAPPEN ON THE NEXT EPISODE:#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/W7oiYfwt3J — JUGHEAD WILL LIVE (@Bahamounds) May 10, 2018

