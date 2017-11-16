‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Chapter Nineteen: Death Proof”

Jughead writes about how everyone in Riverdale wears a mask. Toni walks in from the next room, and offers breakfast.

Betty runs down the street to the Five Seasons. She opens the door to find Nick St. Clair — alive but bruised. He threatens to press charges on Veronica, but is interrupted by Keller knocking on the door. He takes Nick in for questioning. He asks Betty what she’s doing there, and then tells her to go home.

Betty gets a call from the Black Hood. He says that he didn’t kill Nick because he isn’t from Riverdale. He compliments her for suggesting Nick’s name, and says that now his real work can begin. He hangs up, and she gets a text from Archie.

Hermione and Hiram meet with Penelope about Cheryl’s assault. Penelope says that she isn’t pressing charges, because nothing really happened with Cheryl.

Cheryl and Veronica listen in the other room. Cheryl argues that her mom is right, and tries to brush off what happened. Veronica says that Nick has tried to do the same with other girls — including herself. But Cheryl doesn’t want to be part of the investigation, and leaves.

Toni and Jughead eat breakfast at Pop’s. She suggests that Jughead isn’t completely over Betty, and that she doesn’t want to be his rebound. She also reveals that she’s bisexual.

Betty tells Archie that she’s done with the Black Hood. She reveals that Polly is going to disappear from the farm for a while, so the Black Hood can’t find her. They walk to Pop’s and see Jughead with Toni. They both then get a call from their parents.

Alice hosts an intervention for the kids after the Jingle Jangle party. Veronica blames Nick for both the Jingle Jangle and Cheryl’s assault, but Keller says that none of the kids are viable witnesses for either event. Mayor McCoy gets angry that Josie took the drugs, and vows to clean up the Southside because of it.

Jughead shows Mr. Phillips his issue for the Red and Black. Mr. Phillips confronts him about his initiation into the Serpents, but Jughead is distracted by a text from Archie.

Archie finds Jughead in the hallway, and reveals that Mayor McCoy is going to raid the high school. Suddenly, Keller and Mayor McCoy barge in. Archie runs Jughead outside, but Jughead hesitates when he sees Toni being arrested.

The title card comes onscreen.

Act 2

Veronica tells Kevin about Nick’s attempt to assault her. He suggests that she tell someone, but she says that Hiram would retaliate against Nick too badly. Betty approaches them, but they ignore her.

Betty gets a phone call from the Black Hood. He says that things will be way worse if Betty doesn’t help him. He suggests that they go after who is making Jingle Jangle – the Sugarman. He reveals that Clifford Blossom used to be the Sugarman’s supplier. He says that someone else will die if Betty doesn’t help.

Jughead freaks out about the arrest at Southside High. He says that the Ghoulies are the ones dealing the Jingle Jangle, but that he can’t tell Mayor McCoy. Archie apologizes for how he and Betty treated her, but Jughead gets a call from Tall Boy and leaves.

Betty arrives at Cheryl’s. She asks about the Sugarman, which Cheryl remembers as a childhood fable. Betty asks about the Sugarman being connected to Clifford’s drug business, but Cheryl brushes her off.

Archie laments to Fred about the community service Mayor McCoy is making him do. Fred asks about Jughead’s ties to the Jingle Jangle, but Archie says that nothing is happening.

Jughead arrives in a lair with Tall Boy and the Ghoulies. Tall Boy reveals that the Serpents and Ghoulies are going to go to war with the Northside.

Cheryl looks at mementos from her and Jason’s childhood. She pulls out a childhood drawing of the two of them – as well as the Sugarman.

Betty approaches Keller at Pop’s. She asks him about the Sugarman, and Keller reveals that that was one of Clifford’s aliases. Keller has no clue who could be supplying Jingle Jangle now.

Veronica overhears the conversation, and confronts Betty about what happened at the party. Betty tells Veronica what’s happened with the Black Hood, and apologizes. She talks about the Sugarman case, and asks for Veronica’s help. She accepts.

Jughead tells Archie about the Ghoulies and Serpents takeover. Archie has an idea.

Archie and Jughead visit FP in jail.

Act 3

FP tells Archie and Jughead about how to defeat the Ghoulies. He says that the fight needs to be more mental than physical. He suggests that they organize a drag race against the Ghoulies, with the catch that whoever wins can control the Southside.

Cheryl confronts Penelope about the Sugarman, Penelope says that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, and that there is no way to check Clifford’s records, seeing as they were either seized by the police or destroyed.

The kids pick up trash at Pickens Park. Veronica asks Reggie for his Jingle Jangle contact, which he provides. Archie suggests that Betty talk to Jughead.

Veronica buys Jingle Jangle from Reggie’s dealer, Verne. She asks him about the Sugarman, but he runs off. Betty follows him to his next location.

Jughead challenges the Ghoulies to a race. They’re interrupted by Verne – with Veronica and Betty in toe. The core four are confused as to why they’re there. The head Ghoulie tells them to leave, unless Jughead has more to offer. Jughead offers the Serpent’s hangout — and reluctantly offers the trailer park as well.

Act 4

Cheryl runs into Nick at Pop’s. She confronts him about the assault, but he denies that any of it happened. She says that she is pressing charges, but Nick says that Penelope’s arrangement counteracts that. He leaves.

Betty and Jughead fix Reggie’s car. The two of them confront each other about what happened. Betty apologizes for breaking up with Jughead, and says that the breakup was out of his own protection. She says that she’ll tell him everything after the race.

Cheryl confronts Penelope about the hush money she took from the St. Clairs. She begs for Penelope to tell her the truth about the Sugarman, but Penelope refuses.

Veronica and Archie cuddle in bed. She asks him not to go to the street race, but he says that he has a plan. Veronica gets a call from Cheryl.

Veronica confronts her parents about the deal with the St. Clairs. She reveals the truth about Nick’s attempted assault on her. Her parents both get upset, and Hermione vows that they won’t take any money from the St. Clairs.

Everyone gathers at the drag race. Betty tells Jughead that she still loves him.

The drag race begins. Jughead attempts to do a risky stunt over the bridge, but Archie stops the car. They hear sirens in the distance, and find Keller arresting the Ghoulies.

Act 5

Everyone scatters from the drag race. Tall Boy accuses Jughead of calling the cops, but Archie reveals that he called Keller. Jughead argues that he made the situation worse.

Penelope tells Cheryl the truth about the Sugarman. She says that the position of the Sugarman has been held by many people, and that Clifford took Jason to meet the current Sugarman. Cheryl hands her the St. Clairs’ check, but Penelope throws it into the fire. Cheryl then asks Penelope who the current Sugarman is.

Betty and Veronica get a call from Cheryl. She tells her who the Sugarman is, and Betty debates whether or not to give the Black Hood his name.

Act 6

Betty gets a call from the Black Hood. She reveals that she already notified the Sheriff’s office, and exposed his identity in the Blue and Gold. She argues that it still accomplished what the Black Hood wants, without murder. She vows to find the Black Hood, and he hangs up.

Toni tells Jughead what the Serpents think of the drag race. Suddenly, officers march through Southside High with the Sugarman – Mr. Phillips.

Fred talks to Archie about Mr. Phillips’ arrest. Archie tells Fred about the fight he and Jughead had. Fred pops some pills, and says that everything will be okay.

Hermione answers the phone. She tells the family that the St. Clairs had a car accident, and that it will take several months for him to recover.

Jughead blogs about what happened to Mr. Phillips.

Mr. Phillips is visited in jail by the Black Hood, who shoots him. He’s shot through his cell.