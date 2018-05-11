‘Riverdale’ Prepares For What’s Next in “Brave New World” Season 2 Finale Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Brave New World”, next week’s season two finale of Riverdale.

It looks like the episode will pick up right where this week’s “Judgment Night” left off, with plenty of drama sure to ensue. As fans saw in this week’s installment, the real Black Hood has potentially been unmasked, the town has turned to riots, and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) was left clinging to his life after a fight with the Ghoulies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this promo certainly seems to hint at Jughead not surviving the fight, it doesn’t seem impossible that the shot of Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Archie (KJ Apa) at a grave could not have to do with Jughead at all.

Elsewhere, it looks like Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will officially become a member of the South Side Serpents, complete with an amazing looking red leather jacket. And it looks like Archie will finally try to “make his bones” — but it’s unclear who exactly will be the victim of that.

You can view the official synopsis for “Brave New World” below.

ELECTION DAY – With Fred (Luke Perry) trailing in the polls, Archie (KJ Apa) steps in to lend a hand in his dad’s mayoral campaign. Veronica (Camila Mendes) stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) latest scheme.

Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finalizes her emancipation from her mother, while FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a surprising announcement to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the Serpents.

Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts her darkest demons.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Steven A. Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Are you excited to see what happens in Riverdale‘s season finale? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.