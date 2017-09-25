‘Riverdale’: F.P. Gets The Spotlight In New Season 2 BTS Photos

Riverdale returns for its second season in just a few weeks, and as we get closer to The CW drama’s return, new photos are making fans wonder what’s going on with Jughead’s dad, F.P. Jones.

This afternoon the official Archie Comics Twitter account released three new photos of Skeet Ulrich’s F.P. Jones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first pictures show Jughead’s dad sitting at a table clad in his jail attire, echoing back to the last time we saw him last season. However, the second picture shows F.P. with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) with F.P. wearing what appears to be the uniform from Pop’s.

Well, well, well. Look who it is…#Riverdale Season 2 premieres Oct 11 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/HZyTBYVFkS — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) September 25, 2017

The third photo, which appears more formal than the previous two, features F.P. and Jughead outside with both of the Jones men leaning on motorcycles, and F.P. decidedly not in a work or prison uniform.

The last time fans saw FP he was sitting in a Riverdale jail cell. The elder Jones had initially been arrested for the murder of Jason Blossom, but even upon the discovery that Clifford Blossom was the real responsible party, F.P. remained in jail on a host of other charges — most of them involving the Southside Serpents. F.P. opted not to give up the Serpents in exchange for his own freedom, leaving Jughead’s dad to face down twenty years in a federal jail.

So, what do these new photos of F.P. mean? It would be easy to immediately assume that seeing him anywhere other than a jail cell means that he’s somehow managed to either avoid that federal sentence altogether or is out early, but it’s also possible that these are just behind-the-scenes photos with no specific meaning regarding the plot of the upcoming second season. The photo of F.P. in jail attire is noted as being taken by KJ Apa (Archie), and the photo featuring F.P. in diner staff uniform has F.P. and Jughead all smiles, a situation highly unlikely given how tense their father-son relationship is on the show.

While we don’t really know what, if anything, these new photos mean, what we do know is that Riverdale‘s second season will be intense. Last week the official synopsis for the Season Two premiere episode, “A Kiss Before Dying,” was released. With the show picking up right where the first season left off, Fred Andrews’ (Luke Perry) life hanging by a precarious thread after being shot at Pop’s diner and that act of violence sets the season’s tone as dark for everyone involved.

Riverdale returns to The CW on Wednesday, October 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.