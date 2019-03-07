‘Riverdale’ Celebrates 50 Episodes in “American Dreams” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “American Dreams”, the fifteenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season, and the show’s fiftieth episode overall.

This milestone will also be a little bittersweet, as it comes about a week and a half after the sudden passing of Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the series. Perry died on March 4th after suffering a stroke, and the show has already announced that every episode in the remainder of the show’s run will be dedicated to him.

Production on Riverdale was shut down Monday and Tuesday in the wake of Perry’s passing. Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released the following statement regarding Luke Perry‘s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

You can check out the synopsis for “American Dreams” below!

“Chapter Fifty: American Dreams” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FP

As Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) prepares for FP’s (Skeet Ulrich) 50th birthday party, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) questions his mom’s motives for returning to Riverdale. When an unexpected encounter brings Archie (KJ Apa) back into the world of G&G, Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to help him face his past head-on.

Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves at a crossroads, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reveals a damaging secret to Betty. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star.

Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “American Dreams” will air on March 13th.