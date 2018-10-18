‘Riverdale’: “As Above, So Below” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “As Above, So Below”, the third episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

What we’ve already seen of the episode hint at quite a lot of “The Farm”, the cult-like group that Polly (Tiera Skovbye) and Alice (Madchen Amick) have been sucked into. As fans saw in last week’s season premiere, Betty isn’t having the best response to her family being in a cult.

“Alice and Polly kind of attack [Betty], and their new weird spirituality with the Farm makes them tell her that she needs to listen to her soul and really confront her problems,” Reinhart explained during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “And so, Betty wants to stay far, far away from them.”

“It’s hard. Her hands are full. So, it leaves Betty to have to deal with this alone,” Amick echoed in a later interview. “I feel like Betty is the adult of the family; she takes care of everyone, she’s the top of the pyramid. And, you know, Alice thinks that she is, but she’s not. Betty’s way smarter.”

It looks like Betty’s relationship with The Farm will only get even more complicated, with the arrival of Evelyn Evernever (Orphan Black‘s Zoe De Grand Maison), who briefly appeared in this week’s episode. Evelyn is the daughter of The Farm’s leader Edgar, and a previously-leaked casting description has hinted that she could take a Single White Female-esque liking to Betty.

The episode will also focus a bit on Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) new secret speakeasy, which she is running underneath Pop’s Diner.

“It’s a cabaret performance space, which allows us to feature Josie and tell the noir elements of a showbiz story.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview. “Originally it was going to be a casino. Then we realized that, legally, no 16-year-old can run a casino.”

You can check out the synopsis for “As Above, So Below” below!

“OPENING NIGHT — When a series of suspicious roadblocks threaten to delay the opening of the speakeasy, Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists the help of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) to ensure opening night goes off without a hitch.

Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) follow different leads to learn more about the strange incidents going on in the town. Finally, some unwanted attention forces Archie (KJ Apa) to make a difficult decision about his future. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star.

Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.