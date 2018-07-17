‘Riverdale’ Heads to SDCC in New Teaser Video

San Diego Comic-Con will kick off in just a matter of days, and it looks like one fan-favorite show is excited to be there.

The CW recently released a new teaser video, which shows the cast of Riverdale preparing for a “road trip” to the annual convention. Cast members KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Ashleigh Murray, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, and Casey Cott all hop into an old-school car, posing for photos and just generally having fun along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, the actual characters of Riverdale probably wouldn’t be able to easily road trip to San Diego, when you consider the geography of it all. But the video is still pretty fun, and somewhat of a distraction from what lies ahead in Riverdale‘s third season.

As fans will remember, the finale ended with Archie being arrested and thrown in jail, after being framed by Hiram Lodge for a murder he didn’t commit. In the meantime, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) was convicted for being the Black Hood, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) became members of the Southside Serpents… and about a dozen more plotlines happened in addition to that.

While much of the third season of the hit The CW series is a mystery, it sounds like fans should be more than excited for what’s to come.

“You know, our show is ever-evolving.” Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, said in a recent interview. “So sometimes, we have these really great ideas and really great plans that don’t always come to fruition, because maybe something else might come up that works better. But we do have some really great things in the works. We’re very, very lucky. Roberto is so open to conversations about what we’d like to see for our characters, which is very rare.”

Thankfully, we probably won’t have to wait too long to find out what’s in store for Riverdale, as the series will have a pretty prominent presence at SDCC. The show will have a panel in Hall H during Sunday’s festivities, where fans can surely expect plenty of new teases and surprises.

Are you excited to see what happens in Riverdale‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The third season of Riverdale will debut Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.