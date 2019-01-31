‘Riverdale’ Reveals What’s Causing Season 3’s Seizures in “The Red Dahlia”

One of Riverdale‘s most pervasive season-long mysteries has finally been answered.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “The Red Dahlia“, below!

The episode saw Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) investigating some of the recent events that have happened in Riverdale, with Betty largely focusing on the sudden death of Claudius Blossom (Barclay Hope). As Betty argued, the idea that he’d suddenly died from a poison-related suicide seemed suspicious, especially when combined with the other similar deaths that have rocked the town for the past year.

Betty eventually confronted Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) about these deaths, believing that she and her herbology skills were behind them. Penelope essentially confessed, and went on to justify why she’d killed Claudius in particular.

As Penelope revealed, Claudius had been dumping the runoff of the Fizzle Rocks he was making with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) into Sweetwater River, which fed off into Riverdale’s water supply. The runoff of Fizzle Rocks was apparently what was causing teenage girls throughout the town to have seizures, which motivated Penelope to kill him before he continued to poison the town.

That’s right, there’s finally an answer to what’s going on with Riverdale‘s seizures, which had been happening in an increased frequency since the start of Season 3. As the episode also revealed, Hiram had paid off an inspector named Mrs. Mulwray (Kelly Ripa) to falsify the reports about the water’s safety, so that Riverdale’s citizens wouldn’t think anything was going on.

The answer to what exactly is causing the seizures certainly feels like a significant one, especially since it ties so many burning questions into a neat little package. Of course, there’s always the question of whether or not “The Red Dhalia” gives viewers the whole story, or if there’s yet another plot twist in store.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.