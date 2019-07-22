Riverdale Trying to Get a Classic Comic Character in Season 4

One of the fun things about The CW‘s Riverdale is its source material. The popular series may be full of dark twists, turns, and a lot of drama, but the show has its roots in Archie Comics meaning the show has nearly 80 years of stories and characters to draw from and bring to life in new was on the small screen. Over the course of the first three seasons of the series, Riverdale has done that for several characters and we’re not talking about the core characters like Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica. The series has brought several perhaps lesser known characters to life. It’s something that the series plans to keep going — and according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, in Season 4 that could mean a classic character from those iconic comics.

During the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, Aguirre-Sacasa — who just so happens to also be the current chief creative officer for Archie Comics — revealed that there are meetings happening to bring one a classic character to the show this season. It was also noted during the panel that if series star Madelaine Petsch would like that character be the Predator.

We can’t argue with the idea that Predator showing up in Riverdale would certainly be interesting or that it would fit with the idea of bringing in a character from comics. As some may recall, back in 2015 there was an intercompany crossover between Archie Comics and Dark Horse Comics for the Archie vs. Predator limited series. The four-issue series saw Predator arrive on Earth and begin stalking Archie as well as his classmates. It takes the deaths of several teenagers for the gang to realize they’re actually being hunted, prompting them to fight back.

Sounds fun, right? That said, it’s probably not Predator that Riverdale is looking at bringing on. Thus far on the series, the show has seen characters like Mr. Svenson and Toni Topaz and Chic Cooper appear, as well as Jellybean Jones and Gladys Jones who both appeared last season after being eagerly anticipated by fans almost since the show’s debut. We’ve also seen the series pull in characters like Evelyn Evernever, taking her from being a shy girl as seen in the Little Archie series to being a calculating leader of The Farm, the cult that served as a major villain last season. Because of the show’s history of bringing characters in, there’s a wide range of characters we could ultimately see, something that should give fans a lot to look forward to and speculate about as we wait for Season 4’s premiere.

Riverdale returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.