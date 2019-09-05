Riverdale Casts Mishel Prada as a Private Investigator

A fan-favorite actress is headed to investigate the world of Riverdale. The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Mishel Prada will be joining the hit The CW series in a recurring role. Prada will be portraying Hermosa, a Miami-born and raised private investigator who arrives in town in classic femme fatale fashion. Hermosa is confident, ambitious, and calculating — and knows that everything comes with a price.

Prada currently plays Emma on the Starz series Vida, although the report outlines that appearing on Riverdale won’t affect that role. Additionally, she starred in the Emmy-nominated miniseries Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, and appeared on Corporate and Tell Me How I Die.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hermosa’s arrival on Riverdale comes as the series gears up for a new kind of mystery. As fans will remember, the finale ended with Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) standing in their underwear in the woods. In front of them is a burning pile of clothes, which they add Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) iconic beanie to, which seemed to suggest a grim end for the character.

“Throughout the season, we’ll be tracking how we get to that night in the woods,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview. “It’s a different kind of mystery than we’ve done [before].”

“They gave [the scene] to us right before we shot it, which is kind of normal.” Sprouse told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer. “You don’t want people to know the ending until it’s the end of the filming schedule, because it reduces the potential for spoilers. But I think it’s interesting, and I think the idea of him burning his beanie is visually stimulating, and a good little hook. I’m excited. I think that they had had that plan for a little bit, and I’m hard-pressed to think that they would ever change the entire narrative of the storyline because someone’s cold.”

Are you excited to see Prada join Riverdale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale‘s fourth season will begin Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.