Riverdale Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season 5 Trailer

The CW dropped the first look at Riverdale's upcoming fifth season on Wednesday with the release of a minute-long trailer for the much anticipated chapter of the series. Due to the delays related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaser only includes footage from the first few episodes of the upcoming season that will conclude the high school era of stories for Archie and his friends, but even with this being a limited peek at things, there's a lot for fans to take in -- and they wasted no time hitting social media with their thoughts and reactions.

Riverdale fans are somewhat freaking out about the Season 5 trailer for the series, offering everything from excitement that the show is finally returning while others had commentary about the content of the trailer -- specifically related to their favorite "ships" on the show, Betty and Jughead (Bughead) or Veronica and Archie (Varchie). Others were a bit surprised that the show was returning for a fifth season at all and weren't exactly excited by what they saw.

Part of that lack of excitement may come from the trailer being very focused the elements that tie up last season's storylines. As fans may recall, the fourth season of the series was cut short when the pandemic halted production, leaving some episodes unfinished.

"It's funny, we had shot almost two-thirds of episode 20, which was going to be our prom episode. And we looked at that footage and tried to see if there was a way we could cobble together that episode," Aguirre-Sacasa explained back in May. "We actually had shot the prom, where a lot of very dramatic things happen, but we still hadn't shot some big character moments between Archie and Veronica and Betty and Jughead. So, we kind of just couldn't do that."

"However, when I saw the cut of 19, what's great about it is all of the kids are in one big story together united against Mr. Honey. And it does end on a pretty shocking, disturbing cliffhanger," Aguirre-Sacasa continued. "So, it sort of was like, "Oh wait a minute, this could be a great season finale" and then prom would be a great season premiere next year. So, it worked out in kind of the best way possible given everything. Obviously we would have loved to have finished the full season, and the last three episodes are fantastic. But to me, this one is fun. It's a special conceit and it brings everyone together, which I think people love."

Read on to see how fans are reacting to the trailer for Riverdale's fifth season and let us know your thoughts in the comments.