‘Riverdale’ Meets Edgar Evernever in “The Master” Preview

After almost an entire season of notoriety, Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray) finally appeared on Riverdale in the tail end of this week’s musical episode. If the promo for next week’s episode is any indication, his onscreen arrival will be shaking up the show quite a bit.

The CW has released a new preview for “The Master”, the seventeenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season. The promo hints at Edgar and his daughter Evelyn (Zoe de Grand Maison) having an even tighter hold on the town, which is saying a lot, considering the creepy presence that the Farm had in this week’s installment.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained before the season began. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

There also is a pretty creepy shot involving Gladys Jones (Gina Gershon) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), which probably is tied to the fact that Jughead lit her drug trailer on fire in the end of this week’s episode.

“When you bring a character like that in, it’s usually to cause problems,” Aguirre-Sacasa admitted. “What’s nice about Gina is, she has sort of an innate warmth to her. Even if she’s doing terrible things, you kind of love her.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Master” below!

“Chapter Fifty-Two: The Master” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE RAID

As Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) help an ally from his past. Meanwhile, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) attempt to put a stop to Riverdale‘s drug trade puts him on a collision course with Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Finally, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) breaks some surprising news to Veronica.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Master” will air on March 27th.