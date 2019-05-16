When Is Riverdale Season 3 on Netflix?

The third season of Riverdale just came to a close, but some are already eager to check out the newest batch of episodes in its entirety. Thankfully, whether you want to catch up on the hit The CW show or just go back to earlier episodes for clues, you won’t have to wait long to have a chance to watch it on Netflix.

Season 3 of Riverdale is expected to debut on Netflix on Thursday, May 23rd. That means that, at the time of this writing, you only have to wait one week and one day for the new season to arrive.

Without getting into spoilers, the newest season opens with the town with pep in some pretty dire straights, as Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) has been framed for the murder of Hiram Lodge.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in an interview last year. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

While that’s happening, the town will be swept up into a whole new mystery, with the arrival of a sinister game called Gryphons and Gargoyles.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained at the beginning of the season. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Gryphons & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

While this season has quite a lot of ups and downs onscreen, it also suffered a heartbreaking loss behind the scenes, as Fred Andrews actor Luke Perry passed away from a stroke midway through the season.

“His legacy is gonna live on in the lives around him, that he worked with, you know?” Apa said in a recent interview. “I’m never gonna forget him and I think it’s still very fresh and we’re all still dealing with it… We’re definitely gonna obviously have to address it at some point. [Possibly] that [means] Molly stepping in as more of an active parent for Archie, but that all depends on the availability of the actors around us. So, you know, we’ll do what we can.”

Are you excited to see Riverdale‘s third season hit Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale will return for a fourth season this fall on The CW.