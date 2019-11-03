Riverdale Gets a Thanksgiving Special With “The Ice Storm” Synopsis

Riverdale‘s fourth season has already undergone some pretty major twists and turns, and the fate of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) appears to be even direr than ever after last week’s Halloween episode. While it’s unclear exactly where things are going to go next in the season, a new synopsis hints that another holiday-themed episode is fast approaching. The CW has released a new synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm”, the seventh episode of the show’s fourth season. As the title suggests, the episode will revolve around the Town with Pep’s Thanksgiving plans getting foiled by an ominous snowstorm. You can check out the synopsis below.

“THANKSGIVING IN RIVERDALE — Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) search for clues about a recent death on campus.

Elsewhere, while FP (Skeet Ulrich), Alice (Madchen Amick), Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) wait out the storm together at Pop’s, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get resourceful as they host a dinner for Cheryl’s family.

Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.”

The notion of Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart) trapped in Stonewall – and investigating some sort of mysterious death there – is certainly interesting. Last week’s episode showed that Jughead’s classmates at Stonewall Prep weren’t afraid to go to dangerous lengths to prank Jughead, which has led to suspicion that that could have something to do with the Spring Break flash-forwards.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said shortly after the Season 3 finale. “It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world. We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead.”

“We loved the core four together in the finale.” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm” will air on November 20th.