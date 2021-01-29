Riverdale: "The Homecoming" Synopsis Reveals New Time Jump Details

✖

We're at the dawn of a new era for The CW's Riverdale, as the series' plot is preparing to jump seven years into the future. The move, which is happening much later than planned due to shutdowns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, is sure to bring a massive new status quo to the series and its roster of characters, and now we have a new indication of what that will entail. The CW has released a brand-new synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming", the fifth episode of the series' fifth season. You can check it out below.

"THE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH — Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Alice (Mädchen Amick), Archie (KJ Apa) and Kevin (Casey Cott) fight to keep Riverdale High’s doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative when she discovers Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi."

The synopsis provides some new details about what life will be like for the gang after the time jump, including fights to save Riverdale High, debt collectors, and stalking. That all definitely adds an intriguing nature to the idea of the time jump, which has been expected to completely shake up the world of the series.

"Season 5 we're actually doing, I believe, a seven-year time jump into the future so we're not going to be teenagers anymore," Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the series, revealed during an interview last August. "I'm really psyched about it. I think it'll be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], our showrunner, was like, 'Yeah, let's revamp.' You know, we're not just stuck in high school for seven seasons."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Homecoming" will air on February 17th.