Riverdale Recap: Everything You Missed in "Fire in the Sky"

Week after week, The CW's Riverdale has been operating in an entirely new territory, with its significant time jump allowing for a lot of opportunities for new storytelling. After all of the shocking hookups, unexpected crossovers, and unbelievable plot twists that have been unveiled so far, fans are definitely curious to see exactly where things go next. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Riverdale's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky.” Obviously, spoilers for the latest episode of Riverdale, "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky", below! Only look if you want to know!

Archie and Jughead survey the damage from the fire. Archie considers restarting Riverdale's fire department and, after meeting with the former Fire Chief, he decides to start it up himself. Veronica confronts Hiram about the arsons, and he denies any tie to them, arguing that the town is beyond repair. Veronica calls in Katy Keene's friend Bernardo to help train the new volunteer fire department. Eric, one of Archie's Army buddies, also arrives to town, and helps Archie with the recruitment for the fire department. The group gets called to an actual fire that leaves Archie injured and a homeless veteran dead, which upsets Eric. Eric goes to hurt or kill Hiram over it, but Archie tries to stop him, and asks him to stay in Riverdale and serve as Fire Chief. The former Fire Chief shows up and agrees to help Archie, and Veronica provides them with their first fire truck.

Veronica also decides to enlist her students to help turn Blue Velvet Video into a jewelry store. She asks Cheryl to help design "Riverdollars", a new currency that can help boost the economy of the town. The Riverdollars work wonders -- until Hiram shows up and tries to antagonize her. Veronica realizes that someone has been printing counterfeit Riverdollars to flood the market, but Hiram denies it. Veronica later learns that her students were the ones who printed the additional money, and she makes them work off the debt by cleaning up the town.

Betty, Kevin, and Alice learn that the corpse they found in the swamp wasn't actually Polly. Betty begins to speculate that all of the disappearances are the work of a serial killer. She interviews the mother of one of the missing women, Margaret Harper, who reveals that her daughter went missing after hanging out with the truckers, and had previously been helped by Toni. Alice digs through the swamp and finds Polly's phone, which inspires them to keep looking, until Hiram and Reggie show up and accuse them of trespassing. Betty calls her colleague, Glenn, at the FBI for help, and he reveals that the Trash Bag Killer has resurfaced. She returns back to the swamp, where Reggie tells her that he found another body at the swamp -- Margaret Harper's. Betty, Toni, Alice, and Tom Keller realize there might be 21 missing girls in the swamp, and Betty still believes it's the work of a serial killer.

Hiram gets mad at Reggie for the second body being uncovered, and Reggie reminds him that SoDale isn't actually their main goal.

Cheryl shows up at Vixens' practice and decides to take the team back from Toni. To decide who gets the team, Cheryl and one of the newer Vixens engage in a dance-off, which ends in a tie, so Cheryl and Toni agree to share the team, but they immediately butt heads over it. Toni confronts Cheryl about it, and it leaves Cheryl in tears. She returns home -- just to be confronted by Ms. Marple about the forged painting of Jason.

Jughead shows Tabitha the evidence he's acquired tied to the Mothmen -- including Pop Tate being cited as a witness to one of the previous attacks. Jughead interviews Pop, who confirms that the diner had an unexplained phenomenon that appeared to culminate in a blinding light in the parking lot. Pop argues that it could have been military testing, and also tells Jughead to question Nana Blossom about it. They do, and she corroborates the theory of the Mothmen performing alien autopsies on people, and that she still has one of the bodies, which she sends to them preserved in Blossom maple syrup. Jughead stays behind in the diner at night, and strange occurrences begin to happen that match what happened with Pop. He goes outside to the parking lot and is met by a beam of white light, and woke up in a booth the next day. Tabitha argues that it's just a dream, but Jughead has hard evidence that it wasn't.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.