‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Cast in New Romantic Comedy

Riverdale‘s KJ Apa is heading back to the big screen.

Deadline reports that Apa has joined the cast of Gulfstream Pictures’ romantic comedy, The Last Summer. Apa, who plays Archie on The CW’s Archie Comics-based drama series, will play the fil’s lead role, Griffin.

The Last Summer follows a group of high school graduates whose lives intersect in Chicago over the summer before they go off to college. The script for the film was written by William Bindley and Scott Bindley with William set to direct.

While Apa may be best known for his role on Riverdale, The Last Summer isn’t the actor’s first time on the big screen. Apa made his film debut last year in A Dog’s Purpose in which he played Ethan, a high school student who forms a deep bond with his dog and while Apa is again playing a high school-aged character, The Last Summer sounds like quite a departure from Apa’s Archie Andrews. On Riverdale, Archie is embroiled in the dangerous world of his girlfriend Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) family having been pressed by an FBI agent to assist in investigating his girlfriend’s parents’ shady dealing. In tonight’s episode, Archie found himself going even deeper into the Lodge’s world when he tipped Hiram (Mark Consuelos) off to a threat to his leadership — and then lied to the FBI when asked if he knew about it.

The Last Summer is set to start principal photography on April 23. No anticipated release date has been shared for the film.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.