‘Riverdale’ Star Pays Tribute to Luke Perry For His Final Episode

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale saw several in-character goodbyes with both character departures and a surprising death, but it’s the tragic real-life goodbye with the passing of Luke Perry that one series star took to social media to honor in a heartfelt post.

Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie on The CW drama, took to Twitter earlier today to share the music video for “Back to Black”, the song her character performed in tonight’s “Fear the Reaper”. While music videos from episodes aren’t a normal occurrence, this particular one was special to Murray as the song is featured in Perry’s final episode.

This video is touching because it reminds me of Luke. How much he believed in me, my voice, talent. More than I did most days. Luke loved seeing me on stage and I can think of a moment we shared from each song. Tonight is for us. #riverdale https://t.co/OuF6SpW04W — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) April 24, 2019

“This video is touching because it reminds me of Luke,” Murray wrote. “How much he believed in me, my voice, talent. More than I did most days. Luke loved seeing me on stage and I can think of a moment we shared from each song. Tonight is for us. #Riverdale.”

Perry’s guidance, friendship and support are things that others involved with Riverdale remembered last month in the wake of the actor’s surprising death at age 52 following a massive stroke. Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the series, specifically remembered how he took care of everyone on Riverdale.

“He took care of us all,” Mendes said of Perry on social media. “An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.”

Perry’s Fred Andrews had a relatively small role in tonight’s episode, only appearing in a group scene at Riverdale’s hospital where Archie (KJ Apa) learned that his former boxing rival had died after a match between the two. Fred appeared in a second scene with Archie, reassuring his son that he wasn’t responsible for the other guy’s death. However, it was a scene very fitting for the character.

While it’s unclear exactly if and how Fred’s storyline will wrap up in the episodes filmed after Perry’s passing, the show’s creative team have hinted that it will eventually be addressed.

“You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in an interview last month. “We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

