Riverdale "The Golden Age of Television" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television", the penultimate episode of Riverdale. This week's episode saw some major revelations about some of Riverdale's citizens, but there are still some secrets yet to be revealed. The previously released synopsis for the episode has teased that the upcoming episode will see past secrets come to the surface prompting the gang to have to make a major decision that will have lasting ramifications. The photos don't exactly hint at what those secrets are, but things certainly look very tense. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

"BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE — As the town's past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams."

When is Riverdale's Series Finale?

In May, The CW announced the series finale dates for both Riverdale and Nancy Drew. Both shows will air their series finales on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nancy Drew's finale will air at 8/7c with Riverdale's airing at 9/8c.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television" airs August 16th.