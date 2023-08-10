Riverdale: "The Golden Age of Television" Preview Teases a Major Revelation

The CW has released a preview for the penultimate episode of Riverdale, "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television", and it seems to be teasing a major revelation — and a major choice. In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, Tabitha pays Jughead a visit and while we can't be entirely sure if this is Angel Tabitha or not, something is revealed to Jughead that seems to have him remembering everything — potentially even the real, "present day" timeline they all came from at the start of the season and were made to forget. The episode will air on August 16th.

"BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE — As the town's past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams."

The Series Finale Synopsis Suggests The Gang Stays in The Past

If Jughead does remember everything and the major choice has something with their time in the 1950s, it might explain why the series final synopsis centers around an 86-year-old Betty — in the present day. You can check that synopsis out below as well.

"NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE — Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa."

Will Riverdale Return to the Present Day?

While the season premiere made it seem like the end goal was for the gang to find a way to set the universe right so that they could return to the present day, series star Mädchen Amick had cast doubt on the series making it back to the present day — at least in a way that fans might expect.

"I don't know if I should answer," Amick told Decider when asked about the setting. "No, we don't get out of the 1950s. So, I guess maybe that is a big spoiler. I will say you do experience the characters in different… dimensions, that you get to see a lot of closures that are outside of the 1950s. I can tease it that way. I think that's saying enough."

When is Riverdale's Series Finale?

In May, The CW announced the series finale dates for both Riverdale and Nancy Drew. Both shows will air their series finales on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nancy Drew's finale will air at 8/7c with Riverdale's airing at 9/8c.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television" airs August 16th.