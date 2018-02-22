‘Riverdale’: The Lodges Plot Their Next Move in “There Will Be Blood” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “There Will Be Blood,” the upcoming fifteenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

While we don’t yet have a synopsis for the episode, based on the photos there is more than enough family tension to go around for Archie (KJ Apa,) Veronica (Camila Mendes,) and Betty (Lili Reinhart,) though for different reasons. In the photos, Archie and his father are seen having what appears to be some fairly tense moments with the Lodge family, possibly over Archie’s increasing involvement with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7247]

As fans may recall, at the end of the “The Tell-Tale Heart,” it was revealed that the FBI agent Archie thought was investigating the Lodges was actually a test set up by Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) to see just how loyal Archie really was. Archie passed Hermione’s test and officially welcomed him into “the family,” something many fans took to mean that Archie had just joined the mob. While it was a jarring reveal, it also put a bit more in perspective regarding what the Lodges are up to in Riverdale, and what they are capable of. And based on the photos, whatever the Lodge family’s endgame, they look like they may need to plot their next move as there are some images of Veronica, Hiram, and Hermione all looking very serious and concerned.

Betty will have her own family drama to content with in the episode as well, though hers might be a little more uncomfortable. “The Tell-Tale Heart” revealed that Betty’s father Hal (Lochlyn Munro) is having an affair with Penelope Blossom — a secret that won’t remain a secret for long. Madchen Amick, who plays Betty’s mom and Hal’s wife Alice Cooper on Riverdale, recently told ComicBook.com that there will definitely be a showdown between Alice and Penelope over Hal.

“I can definitely tease that Alice gets up into Penelope’s’ face once again with the knowledge of Hal maybe not being as loyal as he should be,” Amick said.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.