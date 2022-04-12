Riverdale Time-Travel Episode First Look Revealed

Riverdale is a show that, when it started, was described as taking place in a kind of nebulous version of small-town America where smartphones and custom ringtones coexisted with malt shops and classic cars. No longer frozen in time, Archie and the gang will be traveling through it instead, in an upcoming episode that will see Tabitha Tate thrown back in time, where she will (among other things) get to interact with her grandfather, “Pop” Tate, at his diner in the past. It isn’t immediately clear whether the other familiar faces seen in a batch of newly-released photographs will be playing their usual characters, or ancestors of those characters.

After all, remember that back during the third season episode “The Midnight Club,” the young actors of Riverdale played their parents in a flashback episode set in the 1980s. It’s entirely possible that only Tabitha is actually “herself” in the past and that actors like KJ Apa, Casey Cott, and Vanessa Morgan are playing other characters from the same families.

With Archie having recently been gifted invulnerability a la Pureheart the Powerful, this seems like Riverdale‘s version of a Jughead’s Time Police story (albeit without Jughead personally traveling through time, at least as far as we can see).

You can read the official episode synopsis below. The title is “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America.”

RIVERDALE THROUGH THE YEARS – After learning that Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) plan to reinvigorate Riverdale would lead to the demise of Pop’s, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) searches for a way to fight back. But when she is targeted by one of Percival’s accomplices, the incident sends her back in time and searching for answers. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Evan Kyle.

