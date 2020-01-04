Riverdale: “Varsity Blues” Synopsis Released

It’s been a few weeks since Riverdale‘s midseason finale, but with just a few weeks to go before fan-favorite The CW show returns from winter hiatus viewers are still trying to process some of the major twists, turns, and surprises that episode held. While the preview released for “Varsity Blues,” the tenth episode of the show’s fourth season, at that time teased things might get even weirder for the series, the new official synopsis for the episode brings things firmly back to the day-to-day school life of the Core Four and their friends — and high school hijinks are definitely about to ensue.

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Varsity Blues” which is set to air on Wednesday, January 22nd and from the sounds of things the worlds of Riverdale High and Jughead’s new school, Stonewall Prep are about to collide thanks to the big championship football game — something that may see Jughead having to choose sides. You can check out the synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SPIRIT WEEK — As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a roadblock with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with his personal life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

From the sounds of things, this episode may see the season’s flash forward plot line come into a bit more focus. All season we’ve seen teases of a grim fate for Jughead, a mystery that brings together Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead in a way last season’s Gargoyle King mystery did not.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this summer. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Varsity Blues” airs January 22nd.