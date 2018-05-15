Robert Downey Jr. To Host Artificial Intelligence Docuseries on YouTube

As Tony Stark/Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. is no stranger to cutting edge artificial intelligence. Jarvis is a prime example of that. Now, though, the Avengers: Infinity War star is exploring the world of A.I. out of character as well.

Deadline reports that Downey Jr.’s production company is putting together an eight-episode docuseries that will explore how A.I. is transforming the world in how people live and work both now and in the future. The series will premiere on YouTube Red in 2019.

Downey Jr. will not just executive produce the series alongside Team Downey’s Susan Downey and Emily Ford, but he will also host and narrate the hour-long episodes. Susan Downey said that she and the actor are excited to bring the series to life.

“Robert and I share a curiosity for A.I., a complicated and often polarizing subject,” Susan said. “Our aim is to explore A.I. through a lens of objectivity and accessibility, in a thoroughly bold, splashy and entertaining way. We’re thrilled to bring this project to life along with Network Entertainment, Sonar, and YouTube Red.”

Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, said that the series will give audiences a “glimpse into the future.”

“We are excited be in business with the smart creative minds behind this innovative new series,” Daniels said. “There is so much to discover, and this series will take us on a fascinating journey as we explore the exiting developments in the world of A.I. and glimpse into the future.”

The untitled series marks the first docuseries for YouTube Red. The platform has previously focused largely on comedy, drama, and reality programming since first launching in 2015, including the Karate Kid reboot Cobra Kai, which premiered earlier this month and was recently renewed for Season 2.

Will you tune in for Robert Downey Jr.’s docuseries? Let us know in the comments below!