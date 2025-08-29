Sean Bean Finally Has a Game of Thrones Replacement (With a Major Twist)

14 years after Sean Bean’s Eddard Stark was killed in Game of Thrones‘ notoriously shocking first season twist, the English star is set to return to the similar ground with a newly announced TV show. Bean famously followed his morbid trademark of dying on screen when Stark’s head was removed for treason back in 2011, which itself came 10 years after his noble death in The Lord of The Rings. For his new role, Bean is switching to the darker side, to play a notorious folklore villain.

MGM+ has just unveiled a new take on a classic story – the legend of Robin Hood – that aims to bring a contemporary spirit to the romantic adventure, with veteran actor Sean Bean stepping into the pivotal role of the Sheriff of Nottingham. And the ten-episode run of Robin Hood already has a first look trailer:

The plot of Robin Hood follows Rob (Jack Patten), a Saxon forester’s son, and Marian (Lauren McQueen), the daughter of a Norman lord, who fall in love after the Norman invasion of England and work together to fight for justice. As Rob becomes the leader of a rebel band of outlaws, Marian infiltrates the royal court, with both working to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

The legend of Robin Hood is one of the most enduring tales in English folklore. First appearing in ballads as early as the 14th century, the story of the skilled archer from Sherwood Forest has proven to be timeless, constantly being retold and reimagined for new generations. From Errol Flynn’s swashbuckling adventurer to Kevin Costner’s noble crusader and even a charismatic fox in Disney’s animated classic, each Robin Hood interpretation finds a new way to explore the potent core themes of justice, rebellion, and romance.

Sean Bean Adds His Gravitas to MGM+’s Robin Hood

The casting of Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham brings an actor with a formidable resume in historical and fantasy epics. Bean is perhaps most famous for the noble but tragically flawed Boromir in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the duty-bound Ned Stark in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. His portrayal of Ned Stark, in particular, became a cultural phenomenon, with the character’s shocking death setting the tone for the brutal and unpredictable world of Westeros. These roles have established Bean as a master of portraying powerful men facing immense pressure, making him an ideal choice to bring psychological depth to Robin Hood’s greatest nemesis.

Bean’s extensive career, however, is far from limited to heroic figures. He first rose to international prominence as the lead in the historical television drama Sharpe, playing a British soldier during the Napoleonic Wars. He has also demonstrated a significant talent for playing compelling antagonists. He was the treacherous former MI6 agent Alec Trevelyan opposite Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film GoldenEye and the greedy treasure hunter Ian Howe in National Treasure. This experience playing both sides of the moral coin gives him a unique toolkit to craft a Sheriff of Nottingham who is more than a simple tyrant. Following the premiere, the remaining eight episodes of the season will be released weekly, with the season finale scheduled for December 28.

The new Robin Hood series will premiere on MGM+ with a special two-episode debut on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

