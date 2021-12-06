The mobile-based Quibi streaming service crashed and burned even faster than some may have predicted, which was disappointing news to some of the quality originals that were produced for the service. Fortunately, Roku stepped in after Quibi shuttered to buy its library of original titles, making them all available to stream on the Roku Channel. Some of the shows are even getting new seasons on Roku, including a couple of Quibi’s most popular reality programs.

Roku previously announced that the Punk’d revival and cooking competition Dishmantled would be coming back for second seasons. On Monday, the company confirmed their return and revealed season premiere dates for later this year. Punk’d will be coming back for Season 2 on December 10th, while Dishmantled makes its return on December 31st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk’d was one of the most anticipated unscripted programs on Quibi’s slate, as it revived the popular MTV series for a new generation. Award-winning musician Chance the Rapper stepped in to replace Ashton Kutcher as the host of the series, which sees him setting up hidden camera pranks on other celebrities.

The second season of Punk’d will feature an all-star lineup of celebrity guests, including Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Odell Beckham Jr., Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Anitta, Miguel, Karrueche Tran, and Kate Upton.

Dishmantled is a different take on popular cooking shows that involves a little more detective work, and a lot more mess. Tituss Burgess, breakout star of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is returning as the host for Season 2 of Dishmantled. The series sees two chefs get blindfolded and blasted in the face by a mystery dish. They have to race against the clock to figure out what the dish was and recreate it for a panel of judges. Whoever comes closest to the original dish walks away with a cash prize.

FOX had some success earlier this year with a series similar to Dishmantled. Crime Scene Kitchen, hosted by comedian and Community star Joel McHale, saw pairs of bakers search for clues in a messy kitchen in order to discover and recreate what was baked there.

Like all other former Quibi originals, the first seasons of Punk’d and Dishmantled are currently available to stream on the Roku Channel.

Are you excited about the new episodes of Punk’d and Dishmantled arriving later this month? Let us know in the comments!