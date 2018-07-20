Roseanne Barr Screams She Thought Valerie Jarrett Was White in Bizarre Profanity-Laced Video

Roseanne Barr has offered another defense to her May tweet in which she compared former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

On Thursday, Barr released a YouTube video in which she claimed she thought Jarrett was white.

The short clip sees Barr smoking a cigarette as she talks with a producer, who tells her to address the camera as if she were delivering a presidential address.

Barr yells that she’s trying to talk about the Iran deal and Jarrett, saying, “that’s what my tweet was about.”

She then looks at the camera and screams, “I thought the b— was white!”

Barr’s original tweet read, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” with the comedian using Jarrett’s initials while replying to a tweet that accused Jarrett of covering for alleged indiscretions by the Obama administration.

The message caused ABC to swiftly cancel the reboot of Roseanne that had begun airing this year.

Responding to users who said that the tweet seemed racist, Barr wrote, “Muslims r NOT a race.”

She later tweeted an apology, writing, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

Last month, Barr alleged that her tweet was about “anti-Semitism.”

“I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood,” she wrote. “Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced ‘RACISM’ in my entire life & never will.”

1) I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will. Meantime…(next page) — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism,” Barr continued, referencing the scriptwriter for the 1968 film. “That is what my tweet referred to — the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.”

Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

She also previously wrote that she was on Ambien when she sent the initial tweet about Jarrett.

