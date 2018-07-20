‘Roseanne Barr’ to Do Talk Show

Almost two months after Roseanne Barr was fired by ABC, the actress is launching her own talk show on YouTube, TMZ reports.

The 65-year-old has reportedly been recording in her son Jake Pentland’s Full Moon & High Tide studio this week shooting interviews with friends and family members. Pentland told TMZ that guests include himself, Barr’s boyfriend, former Roseanne crew member Allan Stephan and her former campaign manager Thomas Muhammad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pentland told the news outlet that the content will be released on Barr’s YouTube channel in an effort to get a truly unfiltered version of Barr.

The news comes the same day an unhinged Barr screamed in a YouTube video that she thought Valerie Jarrett, the Obama adviser she sent a racist tweet about in May, was white.

In the short clip, Barr smokes a cigarette as she talks with a producer, who tells her to address the camera as if she were delivering a presidential address. She then yells that she’s trying to talk about Iran and Jarrett, saying, “That’s what my tweet was about.”

She then looks at the camera and screams, “I thought the b— was white!”

Pentland said that Thursday’s video is a sneak peek of what’s to come in Barr’s upcoming talk show.

Barr’s original tweet about Jarret read, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” using Jarrett’s initials while replying to a tweet that accused Jarrett of covering up alleged indiscretions by the Obama administration.

The tweet ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the Roseanne reboot, which was the network’s number one comedy series during its first season.

She later tweeted an apology, writing, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

She also previously wrote that she was on Ambien when she sent the initial tweet about Jarrett.

Despite the show’s cancellation, Roseanne scored two Emmy nominations, one for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Laurie Metcalf) and Best Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (editor Brian Schnuckel).

Metcalf previously won three Emmys in the same category during the original series run, taking home Emmy hardware back-to-back-to-back in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

ABC has since announced a Roseanne spinoff tentatively titled The Conners that will reportedly follow all other characters from the show, with the majority returning, minus Barr.