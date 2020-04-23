New Roswell, New Mexico: Liz's Mom Returns in "Como La Flor" Photos

The CW has released episode photos for "Como La Flor," the upcoming April 27th episode of Roswell, New Mexico. The episode will find Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) in possibly the best place she's been all season thus far to start. She was successfully able to save Max (Nathan Parsons) with an alien heart transplant. Her sister, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is alive and reunited with their father, and with the two people who are most important to her alive and well, she's finally told Max that she loves him. That doesn't mean the challenges are over, though as Liz and Rosa's mother Helena (Bertila Damas) has returned to Roswell.

The Ortecho sisters' history with their mother is a troubled one. Helena essentially abandoned the family long before the show's start and it's something that Liz has struggled with. It was also revealed in season one that Helena had, in the past, had an affair with Sheriff Jim Valenti who is Rosa's biological father -- not Arturo Ortecho. Helena's return creates new stresses for the sisters, especially for Rosa who is already struggling not just with her mental health and addiction concerns, but the trauma of having come back from the dead.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. "Como La Flor" airs April 27th.