Ryan Reynolds's "Bedtime Stories With Ryan" Premieres New Trailer

While most know him for his feature films, Ryan Reynolds has quickly evolved into an everyman in the entertainment industry. The decorated actor holds big ownership stakes in both Aviation American Gin and Mint Mobile, two companies that he has since become the lead spokesperson for. His endeavors into the sports world were chronicled in Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries that followed Reynolds's purchase of Welsh football club Wrexham FC. In an effort to pursue his own creative ventures within Hollywood itself, Reynolds's created Maximum Effort, a production company that would develop a number of projects.

Now, that first Maximum Effort project has a trailer. Taking to Instagram, Reynolds shared the teaser for Bedtime Stories with Ryan, a 15-episode series that will air on the Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo. The brief footage features Reynolds narrating in his pajamas as he walks through a bedroom. Reynolds opens a book full of bedtime stories that he prepares to read to two sheep tucked in their own respective twin beds.

"The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child," Reynolds wrote in the caption. "I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories."

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the first original show within the new Maximum Effort Channel, which will launch on June 20th alongside the show's premiere. All 15 episodes will be directed by Vincent Peone, an experienced cinematographer and producer on a number of television and web projects.

"In an effort to make all of our dreams a reality, the Maximum Effort Channel, a partnership between Fubo and Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, debuts the trailer for its first original show, Bedtime Stories with Ryan. In the series, Ryan Reynolds reads new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own)," the show's press release reads. "This is the first original show announcement for Maximum Effort Channel, a channel that will be home to original and classic TV, movies – as well as some surprising commercials – made for maximum comfort."

Bedtime Stories with Ryan premieres on June 20th on the Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo. The Maximum Effort Channel will also be available on more streaming platforms, which will be announced in the coming days.